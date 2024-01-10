ukenru
National Security Committee meeting to consider draft law on mobilization postponed again - MP

National Security Committee meeting to consider draft law on mobilization postponed again - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22582 views

The National Security Committee postponed consideration of the draft law on mobilization to January 11.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has again postponed consideration of the government's draft law on mobilization. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, January 11. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The meeting of the Committee on National Security and Defense on the mobilization bill has been postponed from today to tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.," Honcharenko wrote.

He added that a conciliation council of faction and group leaders should be held before this meeting.

Addendum

As reported yesterday by Goncharenko, the National Security Committee planned to consider the bill today, January 10.

Recall

Tomorrow, on January 11, the Verkhovna Rada may consider the draft law on mobilization in the first reading with the recommendations of the relevant committee.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security wants to change the draft law on mobilization to include provisions on summonses via e-mail and deferral for certain categories of people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

