National Police plans to cover up to 2 thousand schools with police presence by the end of the year

By the end of 2024, the National Police plans to cover up to 2 thousand general secondary education institutions throughout Ukraine with police presence. This was announced by Nadiya Sytnyk, acting head of the National Police's Department of Educational Security, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

If we talk about the school police officer program, it is a program of a more preventive nature, conducting educational activities, where one school police officer cooperates with several general secondary education institutions. The inspectors of the Educational Security Service will work directly - one police officer with one school, he will be constantly there and perform three main functions: law enforcement, mentoring, and education, - Sytnyk said.

Details

She noted that the functionality of an inspector of the Educational Security Service is much broader. "We have ambitious goals to cover up to 2,000 secondary schools across Ukraine with police presence by the end of 2024," Sytnyk said.

When asked whether police officers will have firearms: "They are police officers, so they will perform the functions of a police officer and everything they need to perform their tasks and functions, they will be provided with it.

Addendum

On June 3, 2023, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that this year 402 officers of the Educational Security Service are already on duty in Ukrainian schools.