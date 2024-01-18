For the second time, the NAKC drew up a protocol on the acting head of the KSU, Serhiy Holovatoy

For the second time, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has drawn up a report on an administrative violation against the acting chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Serhiy Holovaty. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has drawn up a report on administrative violation against acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Serhiy Holovaty... The actions of the acting Chairman of the CCU are qualified under parts 1, 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - violation of the requirements for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest. The drawn up protocol was sent to him for familiarization in accordance with the requirements of Art. 257-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - the statement said.

The NACP found that the CCU had received a complaint in which the applicant stated that Sergiy Holovaty had knowingly entered false information into a court ruling and insisted on his dismissal.

"Not wanting to submit the said appeal to a special plenary session of the CCU, from where it could have been sent to the CCU Commission on Rules and Ethics (based on the conclusion of which Golovatyi could have been dismissed), he proposed the said appeal for consideration on the agenda of a regular meeting. The procedure of such a meeting does not provide for the possibility of sending an appeal to the said commission," the NACP adds.

The agency emphasizes that Golovaty protected himself from a possible further investigation of his actions, which could have resulted in his dismissal.

"If the court finds the official guilty, he or she faces a fine and possible inclusion in the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses. The judge's actions may be regarded as a significant disciplinary offense, and therefore the judge may be dismissed from office," the NACP summarized.

Addendum

On November 16, the NACP drew up reports on an administrative offense against the acting head of the CCU Serhiy Holovatyi and the head of the CCU Secretariat Viktor Beschastnyi.

Recall

On December 8, Golovaty did not appear at the hearing on the administrative offense due to a conflict of interest.

Already in early January, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv found Sergiy Holovaty guilty of failing to comply with the NACP's legal requirements in the case of acting in a real conflict of interest.