For the second time, the NAKC drew up a protocol on the acting head of the KSU, Serhiy Holovatoy

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 90377 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110571 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140254 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137735 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176288 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171640 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178212 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167211 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148837 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106761 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86608 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38817 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61030 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47499 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 90377 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282868 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235581 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260882 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47499 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140254 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106751 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106744 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122846 views
Actual
For the second time, the NAKC drew up a protocol on the acting head of the KSU, Serhiy Holovatoy

For the second time, the NAKC drew up a protocol on the acting head of the KSU, Serhiy Holovatoy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28306 views

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) of Ukraine has reported an administrative offense on the part of acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhiy Holovaty for violating the requirements for conflict of interest. The violation could potentially lead to Golovatyi's dismissal from his position.

For the second time, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has drawn up a report on an administrative violation against the acting chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Serhiy Holovaty. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has drawn up a report on administrative violation against acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Serhiy Holovaty... The actions of the acting Chairman of the CCU are qualified under parts 1, 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - violation of the requirements for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest. The drawn up protocol was sent to him for familiarization in accordance with the requirements of Art. 257-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses

- the statement said.

The NACP found that the CCU had received a complaint in which the applicant stated that Sergiy Holovaty had knowingly entered false information into a court ruling and insisted on his dismissal.

"Not wanting to submit the said appeal to a special plenary session of the CCU, from where it could have been sent to the CCU Commission on Rules and Ethics (based on the conclusion of which Golovatyi could have been dismissed), he proposed the said appeal for consideration on the agenda of a regular meeting. The procedure of such a meeting does not provide for the possibility of sending an appeal to the said commission," the NACP adds.

The agency emphasizes that Golovaty protected himself from a possible further investigation of his actions, which could have resulted in his dismissal.

"If the court finds the official guilty, he or she faces a fine and possible inclusion in the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses. The judge's actions may be regarded as a significant disciplinary offense, and therefore the judge may be dismissed from office," the NACP summarized.

Addendum

On November 16, the NACP drew up reports on an administrative offense against the acting head of the CCU Serhiy Holovatyi and the head of the CCU Secretariat Viktor Beschastnyi.

Recall

On December 8, Golovaty did not appear at the hearing on the administrative offense due to a conflict of interest.

Already in early January, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv found Sergiy Holovaty guilty of failing to comply with the NACP's legal requirements in the case of acting in a real conflict of interest.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising