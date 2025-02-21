Naftogaz on the situation in the energy sector: difficult, but not critical

Roman Chumak, CEO of Naftogaz Group, met with the leadership of the IMF mission to Ukraine. During the meeting, they discussed support for Ukraine's energy sustainability and the sustainable passage of the heating season. UNN reports this with reference to Naftogaz.

Chumak informed the IMF mission leadership about the efforts made by Naftogaz Group to support the country's energy stability and ensure a sustainable heating season. According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Naftogaz Group's facilities have been subjected to 15 drone attacks. The production facilities have suffered significant damage, but the Group is doing everything possible to continue to operate and supply gas to consumers.

We are in full control of the situation. Yes, it is difficult, but not critical. Naftogaz imports gas in the volumes necessary to balance the system and meet the needs of all consumer groups - Chumak said.

He also thanked the IMF leadership for their open dialogue and support and expressed hope for enhanced cooperation to ensure Ukraine's energy sustainability.

Addendum

On February 20, the IMF Mission started its work in Kyiv.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reportedthat Ukraine may receive another tranche of approximately USD 917.5 million from the International Monetary Fund.