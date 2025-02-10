NABU on Umerov's case: pre-trial investigation is ongoing

The pre-trial investigation in the case, which was initiated on the basis of a statement about possible abuse of power or official position by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov due to his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr, is ongoing. This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and all the circumstances are being established - whether or not there is a crime, whether or not there are perpetrators or suspects. Pre-trial investigation is ongoing - answered Kryvonos to the question whether there are any details about the criminal proceedings against Umerov.

The NABU director clarified that the criminal proceedings were initiated on the basis of a statement about possible facts of abuse, not against anyone.

"I would not say that this criminal proceeding has been initiated against anyone. It was initiated on the basis of a complaint about possible facts of abuse," Kryvonos said.

Scandal with arms procurement: Umerov finds the guilty - dismisses deputy and changes leadership of defense procurement

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that NABU opened criminal proceedings over possible abuse of power or office by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov due to his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

As noted, Umerov, contrary to the decision of the supervisory board, refused to extend the contract with the head of the Healthcare Agency, Marina Bezrukova, and also recalled two state representatives from the supervisory board of the agency, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr, who voted in favor of extending the contract with Bezrukova.

Instead, Umerov appointed Arsen Zhumadilov, the current head of the State Logistics Operator, as director of the Defense Procurement Agency. A number of civic activists called such actions by the Defense Minister pressure on the Defense Procurement Agency and called on Zelenskyy to fire him.

On January 27, Bezrukova said on Radio Liberty that the contracting of ammunition and supplies through the Defense Procurement Agency could be blocked due to a legal conflict that arose from the Defense Minister's decision.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the scandal between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Procurement Agency, claimsthat Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is doing everything to avoid problems in supplying the Armed Forces with weapons.