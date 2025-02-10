NABU on Umerov's case: pre-trial investigation is ongoing

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34609 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 76595 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100044 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113253 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93235 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122557 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102080 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113184 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116817 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157098 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101616 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 81410 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 52560 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103160 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 82131 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113253 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122557 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157098 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147492 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 82131 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103160 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135717 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137566 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165632 views
NABU on Umerov's case: pre-trial investigation is ongoing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43948 views

The NABU is conducting a pre-trial investigation into possible abuse of power in the case of the management of the JSC “Avdiivka Healthcare”. NABU Director Kryvonos emphasized that the proceedings concern facts, not specific individuals.

The pre-trial investigation in the case, which was initiated on the basis of a statement about possible abuse of power or official position by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov due to his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr, is ongoing. This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and all the circumstances are being established - whether or not there is a crime, whether or not there are perpetrators or suspects. Pre-trial investigation is ongoing

- answered Kryvonos to the question whether there are any details about the criminal proceedings against Umerov.

The NABU director clarified that the criminal proceedings were initiated on the basis of a statement about possible facts of abuse, not against anyone.  

"I would not say that this criminal proceeding has been initiated against anyone. It was initiated on the basis of a complaint about possible facts of abuse," Kryvonos said.

Scandal with arms procurement: Umerov finds the guilty - dismisses deputy and changes leadership of defense procurement24.01.25, 19:36 • 37643 views

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that NABU opened criminal proceedings over possible abuse of power or office by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov due to his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

As noted, Umerov, contrary to the decision of the supervisory board, refused to extend the contract with the head of the Healthcare Agency, Marina Bezrukova, and also recalled two state representatives from the supervisory board of the agency, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr, who voted in favor of extending the contract with Bezrukova.

Instead, Umerov appointed Arsen Zhumadilov, the current head of the State Logistics Operator, as director of the Defense Procurement Agency. A number of civic activists called such actions by the Defense Minister pressure on the Defense Procurement Agency and called on Zelenskyy to fire him.

On January 27, Bezrukova said on Radio Liberty that the contracting of ammunition and supplies through the Defense Procurement Agency could be blocked due to a legal conflict that arose from the Defense Minister's decision.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the scandal between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Procurement Agency, claimsthat Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is doing everything to avoid problems in supplying the Armed Forces with weapons.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising