NABU Director Tells How Many Top Officials Were Exposed for Corruption in 2023

In 2023, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office managed to catch the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court red-handed while taking a bribe, and to bring to justice 3 deputy ministers, 39 heads of state-owned enterprises, 27 judges, and 11 MPs. NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

"In 2023, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and judges of the Court of Appeal were caught red-handed. Criminal prosecution of 11 MPs, 3 deputy ministers, 21 senior state officials was ensured: 11 in the first half of the year, 10 in the second half. 39 heads of state-owned enterprises: 26 in the first half of the year, 13 in the second. 16 judges in the first half of the year and 11 in the second half," Krivonos said.

He added that these figures are much higher than in previous years.

"This demonstrates the effectiveness and correctness of our priorities," Krivonos added.

Recall

An ex-official of a state-owned defense enterprise suspected of misappropriating state funds, along with three accomplices, was put on the wanted list for violating bail conditions.