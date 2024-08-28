Mykolaiv region suffered several attacks by occupants: no casualties

Over the past day, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region several times. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region

On August 27, at 11:00 a.m., terrorists attacked the Kutsurub community with artillery.

In addition, on the same day, at 11:02 and 19:20, the aggressors fired on the city of Ochakiv and the water area of the Ochakiv community.

Fortunately, there were no casualties everywhere.

3 "Shaheds" were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, one wounded in hospital after massive Russian attack