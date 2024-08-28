Mykolaiv region suffered several attacks by occupants: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile forces shelled Kutsurubska community and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. According to Vitaliy Kim, head of the RMA, no one was injured in the attacks.
Over the past day, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region several times. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
According to district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region
On August 27, at 11:00 a.m., terrorists attacked the Kutsurub community with artillery.
In addition, on the same day, at 11:02 and 19:20, the aggressors fired on the city of Ochakiv and the water area of the Ochakiv community.
Fortunately, there were no casualties everywhere.
3 "Shaheds" were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, one wounded in hospital after massive Russian attack27.08.24, 12:54 • 15920 views