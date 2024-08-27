3 "Shaheds" were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, one wounded in hospital after massive Russian attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123964 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128038 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209971 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159462 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156419 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144448 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112572 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192540 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105175 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
3 "Shaheds" were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, one wounded in hospital after massive Russian attack

3 "Shaheds" were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, one wounded in hospital after massive Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15920 views

At night, three enemy Shahed UAVs were destroyed in Mykolaiv region. The enemy fired on Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities, damaging houses. Three people were wounded, one is in hospital.

Three enemy drones of the "Shahed" type were destroyed at night in Mykolaiv region. The enemy shelled the Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities yesterday, damaging houses. Three people were wounded, one is in hospital as a result of a massive Russian attack, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

On the night of August 27, three enemy UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type were destroyed by air defense forces in Mykolaiv region

- Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, August 26, as a result of a massive Russian attack in Mykolaiv and Pervomaisk districts, several fires broke out in open areas, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters. "Three people were injured. Currently, a 38-year-old man is in the hospital in moderate condition," Kim said.

Also, according to him, yesterday, August 26, at 7:40 and 17:07, the enemy sent FPV drones, and at 16:20 and tonight, August 27, at 00:18 and 00:53, they fired artillery at the Kutsurubska community. As a result, two residential buildings, outbuildings and a car were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. In addition, after the evening attack, a dry grass fire broke out in an open area, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on August 26, at 19:59, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties, said the RMA head.

65 out of 91 enemy drones and missiles destroyed at night, 10 “Shaheds” lost, one crossed the border with Belarus - Air Force27.08.24, 09:45 • 19962 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

