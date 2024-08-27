3 "Shaheds" were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, one wounded in hospital after massive Russian attack

Three enemy drones of the "Shahed" type were destroyed at night in Mykolaiv region. The enemy shelled the Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities yesterday, damaging houses. Three people were wounded, one is in hospital as a result of a massive Russian attack, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

On the night of August 27, three enemy UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type were destroyed by air defense forces in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, August 26, as a result of a massive Russian attack in Mykolaiv and Pervomaisk districts, several fires broke out in open areas, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters. "Three people were injured. Currently, a 38-year-old man is in the hospital in moderate condition," Kim said.

Also, according to him, yesterday, August 26, at 7:40 and 17:07, the enemy sent FPV drones, and at 16:20 and tonight, August 27, at 00:18 and 00:53, they fired artillery at the Kutsurubska community. As a result, two residential buildings, outbuildings and a car were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. In addition, after the evening attack, a dry grass fire broke out in an open area, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on August 26, at 19:59, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties, said the RMA head.

