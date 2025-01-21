Musk's gesture at Trump rally drew intense scrutiny

Billionaire Ilon Musk's appearance at US President Donald Trump's rally the day before drew considerable attention online because of a one-handed gesture, the BBC reported, writes UNN.

Details

He made the gesture after thanking supporters for their contribution to Trump's victory. Musk thanked the crowd for "making this possible" before placing his right hand over his heart and then extending the same arm into the air directly in front of him.

"My heart is with you. Thanks to you, the future of civilization is assured," he said.

Several users of X, the social media platform he owns, "compared the gesture to a Nazi salute," the BBC writes.

Musk has not commented since appearing at the Capital One Arena rally earlier in the day.

