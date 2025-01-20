ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Musk and Chinese Vice President meet in Washington, DC

Musk and Chinese Vice President meet in Washington, DC

Kyiv

Vice President of China Han Zheng met with Elon Musk and representatives of American business in Washington, DC. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation and opportunities for American companies in the Chinese market.

On Sunday, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and representatives of American business in Washington, DC. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The meeting was an important step in the development of the dialog between the two economies. 

The parties discussed mutually beneficial cooperation and prospects for American companies in the Chinese market. The Vice President emphasized China's readiness to create conditions for the development of innovative projects of international scale. 

The meeting emphasizes the continuing efforts of China and the United States to maintain active economic ties despite global challenges. Musk's participation in the discussion symbolizes the interest of key players in American business in new opportunities for cooperation with China. 

Han Zheng represented China in Washington as part of diplomatic efforts to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

