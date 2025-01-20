Musk and Chinese Vice President meet in Washington, DC

On Sunday, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and representatives of American business in Washington, DC. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The meeting was an important step in the development of the dialog between the two economies.

The parties discussed mutually beneficial cooperation and prospects for American companies in the Chinese market. The Vice President emphasized China's readiness to create conditions for the development of innovative projects of international scale.

The meeting emphasizes the continuing efforts of China and the United States to maintain active economic ties despite global challenges. Musk's participation in the discussion symbolizes the interest of key players in American business in new opportunities for cooperation with China.

Han Zheng represented China in Washington as part of diplomatic efforts to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

