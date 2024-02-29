$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37480 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143419 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86870 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 313708 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199842 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236248 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252766 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158898 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372408 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Murder of a Lithuanian director in Mariupol: Lithuania announces first suspicions for crimes under JIT investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27288 views

The Lithuanian prosecutor's office has served three "Donetsk People's Republic" militants with a notice of suspicion in connection with the murder of Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius in Mariupol.

Murder of a Lithuanian director in Mariupol: Lithuania announces first suspicions for crimes under JIT investigation

The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office has served three militants from the "Donetsk People's Republic" with a notice of suspicion over the murder of Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius in Mariupol. This was stated by Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskene during a joint briefing of the prosecutors general of the member countries of the Joint Investigation Team for the investigation of serious international crimes in Ukraine (JIT) on the sidelines of the United for Justice conference, reports UNN correspondent.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, this is the first time Lithuania has reported war crimes suspicions under investigation by the JIT.

In February of this year, three soldiers from the unrecognized Donetsk republic were recognized as suspects in the murder and inhuman treatment of people. At the beginning of the war in Mariupol, a Lithuanian filmmaker who helped Ukrainian civilians flee Mariupol was killed. This director was detained and killed. So far, three suspects have been identified and work continues to identify other suspects

- Grunskene said.

According to her, they have been recognized as suspects.

"Other actions are currently being taken to bring the cases against these people to court," Grunskene said.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin also commented on the case of the murder of a Lithuanian civilian.

"Three pro-Russian militants are suspected of killing a Lithuanian citizen. A civilian who did not take part in hostilities in any way. Inhuman torture, which included beatings, stabbings, bone fractures, and mock executions, led to his death," Kostin said.

Kostin emphasized that the identification of the suspects in this brutal murder is an important evidence that even when war crimes are committed in the occupied territories, the perpetrators will not escape justice. 

Addendum

In April 2022 it was reported that Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius died in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian occupiers. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
