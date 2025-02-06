Moscow is ready for a very serious conversation about a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but does not retreat from its previous position. This was reported by TASS with reference to an interview with Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin, UNN reports.

It is noted that in an interview with the British TV channel ITV, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin confirmed Moscow's readiness for serious negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

I will say that we are ready for a very serious conversation on this issue - the diplomat said.

"We have stated our position and we are sticking to our position. I don't think there is any need to repeat it. We are also on the offensive, which makes the situation more favorable for us and our negotiating position stronger," Kelin added.

According to the ambassador, Russia is ready to conduct them based on the draft peace agreement discussed in Istanbul in the spring of 2022. In addition, due to the illegitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moscow will demand presidential elections in Ukraine - TASS writes.

As the ambassador noted, much "will depend on the events of the coming weeks and months," but Russia needs to understand what will be discussed at the upcoming talks.

The peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia must be sustainable if it is reached. We need to make sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never conquers even one square kilometer of Ukraine again. This was stated by Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has a secret plan for the talks but has not disclosed the details.

