“Much will depend on the events of the coming weeks and months” - Ambassador Koehlin on negotiations with Ukraine

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55491 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101046 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121670 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101849 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128316 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103452 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161567 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105386 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101684 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82689 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110487 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104871 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121666 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151763 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183922 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104873 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110488 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138070 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139836 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167645 views
“Much will depend on the events of the coming weeks and months” - Ambassador Koehlin on negotiations with Ukraine

"Much will depend on the events of the coming weeks and months" - Ambassador Koehlin on negotiations with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113767 views

Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin reiterated Moscow's readiness for peace talks on Ukraine. Russia insists on a draft agreement from spring 2022 and demands new presidential elections in Ukraine.

Moscow is ready for a very serious conversation about a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but does not retreat from its previous position. This was reported by TASS with reference to an interview with Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in an interview with the British TV channel ITV, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin confirmed Moscow's readiness for serious negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

I will say that we are ready for a very serious conversation on this issue

- the diplomat said.

"We have stated our position and we are sticking to our position. I don't think there is any need to repeat it. We are also on the offensive, which makes the situation more favorable for us and our negotiating position stronger," Kelin added.

According to the ambassador, Russia is ready to conduct them based on the draft peace agreement discussed in Istanbul in the spring of 2022. In addition, due to the illegitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moscow will demand presidential elections in Ukraine

- TASS writes.

As the ambassador noted, much "will depend on the events of the coming weeks and months," but Russia needs to understand what will be discussed at the upcoming talks.

Recall

The peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia must be sustainable if it is reached. We need to make sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never conquers even one square kilometer of Ukraine again. This was stated by Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has a secret plan for the talks but has not disclosed the details.

Putin does not want to negotiate, we must help Ukraine as much as possible - British Foreign Secretary05.02.25, 18:32 • 32060 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War

