MP Odarchenko admits to offering bribe to ex-head of State Agency for Reconstruction
Kyiv • UNN
People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Reconstruction, admitted in court that he had offered a bribe. At the same court, he said that he left Ukraine because of a “threat to his life and health.” He said this at a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court, where he appeared online, UNN reports.
Details
At the beginning of the meeting, the MP said that he had left Ukraine and refused to say where he was now.
I was forced to leave the country because there were threats to my life and health, so now I cannot disclose (my whereabouts - ed.) for safety reasons
During his speech, the MP complained that Nayem allegedly provoked him to take a bribe. According to him, he offered a bribe for the allocation of funds to eliminate the consequences of armed aggression.
Nayyem created all the conditions I mentioned, which are in the NSDI materials, forcing me to offer him this benefit
When asked directly by prosecutor Olena Drobotova whether he had offered an unlawful benefit, the MP admitted that he had: “Yes, I did.
Odarchenko does not remember the amount of money they agreed on, but he personally asked for 10 thousand dollars.
Context
during the court hearing, the SAPO prosecutor said that MP Odarchenko was probably abroad and could have left through the Zakarpattia region, which until recently was headed by Mykyta, with whom the MP had “close relations.
The SAPO initiated bail forfeiture and putting MP Andriy Odarchenko on the wanted list.
Odarchenko is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, Nayem.
Recall
In September, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine put on the national and international wanted list MP from the Servant of the People party, Andriy Odarchenko, accused of attempting to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction.