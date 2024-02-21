MP Medianyk resigns from the mandate - Honcharenko

MP from the Servant of the People faction Vyacheslav Medyanyk resigns his mandate, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"People's Deputy Medyanyk (Servant of the People) resigns his mandate," Honcharenko wrote.

Now only 400 MPs will remain in the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, the media reported that Medyanyk had serious health problems. He plans to go abroad for treatment.

Medianyk is the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement. He was elected in the 2019 elections in the 27th district of Dnipro.

