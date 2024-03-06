Most people in prisons in Ukraine now have access to bomb shelters - Kostin

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin took part in a meeting of the EU Council on Justice and Home Affairs together with European Commissioner Didier Reynders and distinguished EU justice ministers. Kostin told his colleagues about the progress made by Ukraine in strengthening human rights protection. The Prosecutor General wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports .

We are actively adapting the system to wartime conditions. Currently, the majority of people in the country's prisons have access to bomb shelters. Ukraine is committed to ensuring compliance with the highest European standards required for cooperation in mutual legal assistance and extradition. Our goal is to bring all criminals to justice wherever they are, - Kostin said.

Details

He noted that Ukraine is applying a comprehensive approach to strengthening human rights protection, which is a key element in ensuring extradition from European countries, including reconstructing prisons, introducing legislative and regulatory changes aimed at improving the prevention of torture, and improving monitoring of prisoners' rights in cooperation with international partners and civil society organizations.

Recall

Since the start of the invasion, Ukrainian courts have handed down 81 war crimes convictions against Russians, with 17 defendants convicted in person.