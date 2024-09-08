Most Americans believe a peaceful transition of power is likely after the November US presidential election - poll

According to a new YouGov poll, the majority of Americans believe it is “likely” that a peaceful transfer of power will take place after the upcoming elections.

Writes UNN with reference to The Hill.

A YouGov poll released on Friday found that 55 percent of Americans believe the likelihood of a peaceful transfer of power in January is “very” or “somewhat” likely. On the other hand, 30 percent said they thought it was “not very likely” or “not at all likely.

According to the survey, Democrats are more likely than Republicans - 65% vs. 58% - to believe that the transition of power will be peaceful.

If Democratic candidate Kamala Harris wins, 53% of respondents are confident in a peaceful transition of power. If Donald Trump wins, 55% are confident.

