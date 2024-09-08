ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118181 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120718 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196875 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152717 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152461 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112410 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186433 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Most Americans believe a peaceful transition of power is likely after the November US presidential election - poll

Most Americans believe a peaceful transition of power is likely after the November US presidential election - poll

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20139 views

According to a YouGov poll, 55% of Americans believe that a peaceful transfer of power is likely after the US presidential election. Democrats are more optimistic about this than Republicans.

According to a new YouGov poll, the majority of Americans believe it is “likely” that a peaceful transfer of power will take place after the upcoming elections.

Writes UNN with reference to The Hill.

A YouGov poll released on Friday found that 55 percent of Americans believe the likelihood of a peaceful transfer of power in January is “very” or “somewhat” likely. On the other hand, 30 percent said they thought it was “not very likely” or “not at all likely.

According to the survey, Democrats are more likely than Republicans - 65% vs. 58% - to believe that the transition of power will be peaceful.

If Democratic candidate Kamala Harris wins, 53% of respondents are confident in a peaceful transition of power. If Donald Trump wins, 55% are confident.

Recall

Trump promises to create a government efficiency commission headed by Musk.

Harris leads Trump in key US states - CNN poll05.09.24, 01:17 • 28788 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

