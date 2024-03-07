$41.340.03
moscow summons the us ambassador to russia: threatens to expel diplomats for "interfering in the internal affairs of the russian federation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21431 views

russia summoned the head of the US diplomatic mission in moscow and warned of alleged US interference in russia's internal affairs through educational and cultural organizations, threatening to expel the staff involved and stop such actions.

moscow summons the us ambassador to russia: threatens to expel diplomats for "interfering in the internal affairs of the russian federation"

Today, on March 7, the head of the US diplomatic mission in russia, Lynn Tracy, was called to the russian Foreign Ministry to warn about alleged US interference in the "internal affairs of the russian federation." This is reported by UNN with reference to the russian Ministry. 

Details 

In a conversation with Lynn Tracy, moscow announced that three US organizations (American Councils for International Education, Cultural Perspectives, and the Institute for International Education) were declared undesirable in russia.

US considers imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia in the war20.02.24, 03:30 • 36169 views

Allegedly, with the support of the Embassy, they are implementing anti-russian programs and projects aimed at recruiting "agents of influence" under the guise of educational and cultural exchanges.

The diplomatic mission is required to stop the activities of these organizations in russia and remove all references to their activities from the official website of the Embassy. 

russia emphasizes that interference in the internal affairs of the russian federation, including subversive actions and the spread of disinformation in the context of elections and a special military operation (war in Ukraine - ed.), will be strictly and decisively suppressed up to the expulsion of employees involved in such actions as persona non grata.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed an executive order extending sanctions against russia imposed in 2014 after russia's aggression against Ukraine for another year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

