Moscow must be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since 2014 - Amnesty International

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37386 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143107 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86699 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 313319 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260057 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199760 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252752 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158886 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372402 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71923 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 143027 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 313212 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259979 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25292 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32906 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32550 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87975 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94833 views
Moscow must be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since 2014 - Amnesty International

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27240 views

Amnesty International emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since its military invasion in 2014, including attacks on civilians and infrastructure, disappearances, executions, torture, arbitrary arrests, forced displacement and ill-treatment of prisoners.

Moscow must be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since 2014 - Amnesty International

The international company Amnesty International emphasizedthat Russia must be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since 2014, UNN reports .

Details

Justice for Ukrainians is impossible without full accountability for all crimes committed by Russia since its military intervention in 2014

- Amnesty International said.

It is noted that since the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014, human rights defenders have documented numerous atrocities, including deliberate attacks on civilians and critical civilian infrastructure, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, torture, illegal detention, forced displacement of civilians and ill-treatment of prisoners of war.

While the war is still ongoing, evidence of each individual crime must be preserved as much as possible. Those responsible for crimes under international law must be brought to justice, no matter how long it takes. These crimes have no statute of limitations

- said Denys Kryvosheiev, Deputy Director of Amnesty International's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Research Department.

Mr. Krivosheev also noted that it is necessary to ensure that all those responsible for crimes under international law are brought to justice in fair courts.

It is crucial that the people of Ukraine receive truth, justice and reparations for the devastating impact that this war has had over the past decade and continues to have on the people, land, infrastructure and economy of Ukraine

- Krivosheev added.

 Recall

The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions on more than 50 more individuals and businesses, aimed at reducing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's weapons arsenal and war chest.

The new sanctions package targets munitions producers, electronics companiesand diamond and oil traders. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
United Kingdom
Crimea
Ukraine
