Moscow must be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since 2014 - Amnesty International

The international company Amnesty International emphasizedthat Russia must be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since 2014, UNN reports .

Details

Justice for Ukrainians is impossible without full accountability for all crimes committed by Russia since its military intervention in 2014 - Amnesty International said.

It is noted that since the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014, human rights defenders have documented numerous atrocities, including deliberate attacks on civilians and critical civilian infrastructure, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, torture, illegal detention, forced displacement of civilians and ill-treatment of prisoners of war.

While the war is still ongoing, evidence of each individual crime must be preserved as much as possible. Those responsible for crimes under international law must be brought to justice, no matter how long it takes. These crimes have no statute of limitations - said Denys Kryvosheiev, Deputy Director of Amnesty International's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Research Department.

Mr. Krivosheev also noted that it is necessary to ensure that all those responsible for crimes under international law are brought to justice in fair courts.

It is crucial that the people of Ukraine receive truth, justice and reparations for the devastating impact that this war has had over the past decade and continues to have on the people, land, infrastructure and economy of Ukraine - Krivosheev added.

The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions on more than 50 more individuals and businesses, aimed at reducing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's weapons arsenal and war chest.

The new sanctions package targets munitions producers, electronics companiesand diamond and oil traders.