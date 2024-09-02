Morning strike on the capital: the aftermath of the Russian missile attack continues in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the liquidation of the consequences of the morning missile attack by the Russian Federation continues. This was stated by the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

KCMA showed how utility workers are repairing damage in several districts of the capital after the latest missile attack by Russia.

In particular, the rubble of damaged buildings is being cleared and the subway station in Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital is being restored.

Three people have been injured in Russia's missile attack on Kyiv

Recall

Sources of UNN report that On the morning of September 2, during the attack on Kyiv, Russia used X-101 missiles, which were produced in the third quarter of 2024