Three people have been injured in Russia's missile attack on Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were injured in the morning rocket attack on Kyiv. One was treated on the spot, two were hospitalized in Kyiv medical facilities, said KCMA chief Serhiy Popko.
Three people were injured in a morning Russian missile attack on Kyiv, KCMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"As of now, we know about three victims of the morning rocket attack on the capital. One person was provided with medical aid on the spot. Two people were hospitalized in medical institutions in the capital," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.
Russia's night attack on Kyiv: debris falling in 8 districts, damage to metro station in Sviatoshyno, one hospitalized9/2/24, 10:21 AM • 22645 views