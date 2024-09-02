Three people have been injured in Russia's missile attack on Kyiv

Three people were injured in a morning Russian missile attack on Kyiv, KCMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of now, we know about three victims of the morning rocket attack on the capital. One person was provided with medical aid on the spot. Two people were hospitalized in medical institutions in the capital," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

