Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Morning strike in Odesa region: eight injured in hospital, one in serious condition

Morning strike in Odesa region: eight injured in hospital, one in serious condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14670 views

In the Odesa region, the aftermath of an enemy attack on Izmail is being eliminated. 8 wounded are in hospital, one is in serious condition, and utility companies are clearing the destruction and removing debris.

In the Odesa region, the aftermath of the enemy attack on Izmail continues . Utility workers are clearing the destruction and removing debris. Among the wounded, 8 people are in hospital, one of the patients is in serious condition. This was stated by the head of Odesa RMA Oleg Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

Kiper reminded that three people died in Izmail as a result of Russian attacks. Therefore, tomorrow, September 28, the city will be in mourning. Families will be provided with burial assistance. 

Status of the victims: currently, 8 wounded are in hospital, one of them in serious condition, the rest in moderate condition. Another eight injured continue to be treated on an outpatient basis 

- said the head of the RMA. 

He also noted that social services were instructed to provide assistance to victims on the ground as much as possible on any issue: accepting applications from citizens, determining the need for temporary housing, and providing consultations.

We have already received 165 applications from the victims. Two locations have been set up to accommodate the families who have been left homeless: A social rehabilitation center and a kindergarten. So far, one family has agreed to move to the kindergarten and 5 people have agreed to move to the Social Rehabilitation Center.

Kiper added that the utility companies are already clearing the destruction, yards, courtyards, removing debris and helping the victims, if necessary, to remove furniture and property from damaged homes. 

A commission is working to inspect the damaged property and take photos, and priority work has already begun (temporary covering of damaged roofs and windows with film). In total, four multi-storey buildings were damaged by the shelling, and more than 50 private houses were damaged (roofs, broken windows and doors, fences). Information on the amount of damaged property is currently being clarified

- summarized the head of the Odesa RMA. 

Recall

In the morning, on September 27, the enemy attacked Izmail district of Odesa region. Three people were killed, 16 people were wounded, including a 3-year-old child, and buildings and cars were damaged.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
izmailIzmail
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising