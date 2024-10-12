More than UAH 500 thousand: in Prykarpattia region, a utility company set up a waste dump near the river
Kyiv • UNN
In Verkhovyna, a utility company set up a waste dump near the river, causing more than UAH 500,000 in environmental damage. The head of the company was served a notice of suspicion for land pollution.
A landfill in the center of Verkhovyna was set up by a utility company. The land contamination caused environmental damage worth more than half a million hryvnias. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Prykarpattia, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that criminal proceedings were registered based on numerous complaints from residents of the village of Verkhovyna. Citizens complained of a terrible stench in the center of the village and near their homes, as well as of poisonous substances from the waste water of the landfill getting into the Black Cheremosh River during rain.
For example, the acting head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional prosecutor's office served a notice of suspicion to the head of a utility company, a deputy of the eighth democratic convocation of the Verkhovyna village council of Ivano-Frankivsk region, over land pollution (part 1 of article 239 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The investigation found that the utility company was sorting waste on the territory of the land plot. This caused the land to be contaminated with harmful substances.
According to experts, such actions created a hazard to the environment and caused damage to the environment in excess of half a million hryvnias.
The general contractor of the construction of the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge was fined and forced to clean up the landfill on Trukhanov Island21.08.24, 17:15 • 34366 views