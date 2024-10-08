More than UAH 500 thousand have already been allocated in Brovary to compensate condominiums and housing cooperatives for the purchase of alternative energy sources

In Brovary, Kyiv region, two more condominium associations have received compensation for purchasing independent energy sources. The decision was made on October 8 by the executive committee of the Brovary City Council. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.

Details

The amount of compensation is UAH 100 thousand.

“Nash Dim-ZhK” condominium association received compensation for the battery purchased for the needs of the apartment building at 36-B Symona Petliura Street. Hrushevskoho 15-B condominium association was compensated UAH 50 thousand for the purchase of a battery for the building at 15-B Mykhailo Hrushevskoho Street. In total, 12 condominiums have taken advantage of the Program this year alone, the total amount of funds allocated for compensation is UAH 526 thousand 820,” wrote Ihor Sapozhko

The head of both condominiums, Albert Nizamov, in a comment to UNN, noted that they had joined the program of partial compensation for the purchase of independent energy sources, which has been operating in Brovary since the fall of 2022.

“We purchased a 12-kilowatt three-phase inverter and a 25-kilowatt battery. We have already installed the equipment in one condominium, and it is working. We are installing it in the second one.

The equipment powers the water and heat supply pumps. The calculation for the operating time is as follows: for water supply, at least eight hours, and for heating, up to four hours. But we have purchased another battery, so it will probably be twice as long. In addition, the equipment provides lighting for common areas, intercoms and video cameras. It is charged from the city network when there is light.

This is the first time we have applied for compensation, and it is very good that such a program is available in our Brovary community. We submitted the package of documents in mid-September. And three weeks later, a decision was made to allocate compensation to us,” Albert Nizamov told UNN.

Ihor Sapozhko, in turn, reminded that in order to receive compensation , the initiative group of an apartment building needs to submit an application to the Department of Construction, Housing, Infrastructure and Transport. The amount of compensation is no more than 50% of the cost, but no more than UAH 50 thousand per unit.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko allocates more than UAH 260 thousand for compensation for the purchase of independent power sources