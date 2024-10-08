More than UAH 500 thousand have already been allocated in Brovary to compensate condominiums and housing cooperatives for the purchase of alternative energy sources

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 39524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100574 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162513 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135439 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141690 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179969 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111993 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170950 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104704 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140163 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139927 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88015 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107641 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109777 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162506 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179968 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187388 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139927 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137207 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154161 views
More than UAH 500 thousand have already been allocated in Brovary to compensate condominiums and housing cooperatives for the purchase of alternative energy sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10495 views

In Brovary, two condominiums received compensation for purchasing independent energy sources. In total, this year 12 condominiums received UAH 526,820 in compensation under the program, which has been in effect since the fall of 2022.

In Brovary, Kyiv region, two more condominium associations have received compensation for purchasing independent energy sources. The decision was made on October 8 by the executive committee of the Brovary City Council. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.

Details

The amount of compensation is UAH 100 thousand.

“Nash Dim-ZhK” condominium association received compensation for the battery purchased for the needs of the apartment building at 36-B Symona Petliura Street. Hrushevskoho 15-B condominium association was compensated UAH 50 thousand for the purchase of a battery for the building at 15-B Mykhailo Hrushevskoho Street. In total, 12 condominiums have taken advantage of the Program this year alone, the total amount of funds allocated for compensation is UAH 526 thousand 820,” wrote Ihor Sapozhko

The head of both condominiums, Albert Nizamov, in a comment to UNN, noted that they had joined the program of partial compensation for the purchase of independent energy sources, which has been operating in Brovary since the fall of 2022.

“We purchased a 12-kilowatt three-phase inverter and a 25-kilowatt battery. We have already installed the equipment in one condominium, and it is working. We are installing it in the second one.

The equipment powers the water and heat supply pumps. The calculation for the operating time is as follows: for water supply, at least eight hours, and for heating, up to four hours. But we have purchased another battery, so it will probably be twice as long. In addition, the equipment provides lighting for common areas, intercoms and video cameras. It is charged from the city network when there is light.

This is the first time we have applied for compensation, and it is very good that such a program is available in our Brovary community. We submitted the package of documents in mid-September. And three weeks later, a decision was made to allocate compensation to us,” Albert Nizamov told UNN.

Ihor Sapozhko, in turn, reminded that in order to receive compensation , the initiative group of an apartment building needs to submit an application to the Department of Construction, Housing, Infrastructure and Transport. The amount of compensation is no more than 50% of the cost, but no more than UAH 50 thousand per unit.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko allocates more than UAH 260 thousand for compensation for the purchase of independent power sources13.08.24, 16:46 • 18262 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
brovaryBrovary

Contact us about advertising