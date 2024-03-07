$41.340.03
More than UAH 400,000 for being unfit for service: HQC member and intermediary detained in Rivne region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24569 views

In Rivne region, law enforcement officers exposed a corruption scheme involving an employee of the military medical commission and a former district military commissar who received bribes worth almost UAH 5 million for declaring people unfit for military service.

More than UAH 400,000 for being unfit for service: HQC member and intermediary detained in Rivne region

In Rivne region, law enforcement officers exposed an employee of the military medical commission of one of the region's medical institutions and his intermediary, a former district military commissar, on bribery for being unfit for service. During the searches, the money in different currencies amounting to almost UAH 5 million was seized from the suspects. This was reported by the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, UNN reports .

Operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Rivne region and investigators of the Regional Police Investigation Department neutralized the corruption scheme of declaring people unfit for military service and identified the persons involved. It was established that an employee of the military medical commission of one of the medical institutions of the region and his intermediary, a former district military commissar, were involved in the crime,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the defendants assisted in obtaining grounds for recognizing persons unfit for service in the Armed Forces. For resolving this issue, they demanded almost $10,500 in "reward" from two men of military age.

On March 5, law enforcement officers detained a member of the VLC and an intermediary while receiving the last "tranche" in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Both men were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence committed as part of an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, as a result of the searches, law enforcement officers seized funds in various currencies totaling almost UAH 5 million, draft records, personal files of recruits, copies of medical and other documents.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is being decided.

Recall

The SBU detained the former head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Commissariat, who helped people liable for military service to be deregistered, and seized almost $1 million from him.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rivne
