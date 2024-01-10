ukenru
Actual
More than two million passports and almost one and a half million ID-cards issued by Ukrainians last year - Ministry of Internal Affairs

More than two million passports and almost one and a half million ID-cards issued by Ukrainians last year - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79293 views

In 2023, the State Migration Service of Ukraine issued more than 2.7 million passports and 1.4 million ID cards, and services are now available in 7 foreign countries.

In 2023, employees of the State Migration Service issued more than 2.7 million passports and more than 1.4 million ID cards to Ukrainian citizens. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the results of the MIA system in its telegram channel, UNN reports.

Image

Details

In 2023, the units of the State Migration Service issued more than 2.7 million passports and more than 1.4 million ID cards to Ukrainian citizens.

530 thousand passport documents were issued in the foreign branches of the State Enterprise "Document", which belongs to the management of the SMS of Ukraine. This includes 148 thousand ID cards and over 382 thousand passports.

It is noted that Ukrainians can already receive passport services in 7 countries outside of Ukraine. In particular, passport documents can now be issued in Germany, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

We do not rest on our laurels and continue to work on providing quality services not only in Ukraine but also abroad.

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs promised.

Ranking of the most influential passports in the world: Ukraine lost two positions10.01.24, 15:19 • 31695 views

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrote that since the beginning of 2024, the cost of issuing some documents has increased. For example, ID cards, residence permits and statelessness certificates.

Tatiana Salganik

