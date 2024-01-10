Ranking of the most influential passports in the world: Ukraine lost two positions

The Ukrainian passport has dropped from 30th to 32nd place in the international ranking of the most influential passports in the world. This is stated in the report of The Henley Passport Index, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the Ukrainian passport is currently ranked 32nd in the international ranking of the most influential passports in the world, sharing this place with Grenada and Saint Lucia.

The consulting company Henley & Partners compiles a rating based on the number of partner countries with visa-free travel for a particular state. Several countries can occupy the same position.

Ukrainian passport holders can travel without a visa or with a visa upon arrival in 148 countries.

It is also noted that Ukraine is among the TOP 5 countries with the greatest improvement in the rating over the past 10 years.

The top spot in the ranking of the most influential passports went to 6 countries at once: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. Afghanistan took the last place in the ranking.

Recall

In July 2023, the Ukrainian passport rose 4 places at once and was ranked 30th in the international ranking of the most influential passports in the world.