More than one and a half thousand families received psychoemotional support on the Project "Recover" of the Vadim Stolar Foundation.

The Vadim Stolar Charitable Foundation held the eighth stage of the Project "Recover", which was held at the VitaPark Polyana hotel in the Transcarpathian region. Here its participants from among the families of defenders of Ukraine were able to get the necessary help, support and attention.

This stage of" recover " took place according to slightly changed rules – in particular, the project team updated the list of categories of participants.

"This time, the project involves families who are waiting for their father from captivity, families whose father went missing, and families of our heroes who died on the battlefield," said Natalia Prikhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

According to her, the theme of this summer season "recover" was Ukraine.

"We remembered our traditions and Customs, made dumplings, put on national clothes. After all, it is very important to constantly remember your identity and not let the enemy erase our national code," the volunteer explained.

It should be noted that children and mothers do not only have a rest on projects. Specialists – psychologists, art therapists, animators-work a lot with them. However, Entertainment, which is so lacking for children in our time, is also enough. The team organizes themed holidays, concerts, contests, and even arranges a real hike in the mountains with tents and singing to the guitar.

And at the eighth stage of the project, its participants, with the help of volunteers, prepared and recorded a music track dedicated to "recover".

"This summer, The Recover Project turns two years old. During this time, we were able to provide psychological support to more than one and a half thousand families. The biggest inspiration and reward for us is to see how mothers and their children are emotionally rebooted during the project, get a second wind and new motivation for further life," said Vadim Stolar, founder of the foundation.