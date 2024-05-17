More than 9 thousand people evacuated from Kharkiv region's border, but the situation is getting more complicated due to constant shelling - Sinegubov

More than 9,000 people were evacuated from settlements bordering Russia in the Kharkiv region. However, due to constant shelling by the Russians, the evacuation is becoming more difficult. The village of Liptsy is under constant shelling, and now every evacuation is a risk to life. The head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports .

The evacuation continues. We have evacuated more than 9 thousand people so far. People are leaving. People are contacting the hotline and making appropriate requests via 102. However, we are now stating the fact that when we offered people to leave Vovchansk and Liptsy yesterday or the day before, people did not want to, but today they are already applying. However, their evacuation is quite complicated because there are street battles in the city of Vovchansk. The village of Liptsy is under constant shelling, and virtually every evacuation is now a risk to life, - Sinegubov said.

He added that there is enough transport to carry out the evacuation, but the main problem for its implementation is the shelling by the Russians.

As of 10:30 a.m. on May 17, in the Kharkiv sector , a firefight continues in the area of Starytsia. The situation in Vovchansk is under control. The Defense Forces are improving the tactical situation in some areas.