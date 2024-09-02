ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123851 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209664 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159314 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156323 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204398 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112571 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105174 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 88831 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 63223 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103272 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100075 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 49009 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209664 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192390 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218964 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206814 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 26549 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 42776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152770 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155869 views
More than 80 houses burned down in Shchedryshcheve, Luhansk region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18382 views

More than 80 houses burned down in Shchedryshcheve, Luhansk region, due to a forest fire. Schoolchildren from occupied Bilovodsk took a month-long “young fighter course” in Russia, and Makiivka was shelled with rocket artillery.

The forest around Severodonetsk is burning again - more than 80 houses in Shchedryshcheve burned down, schoolchildren from Bilovodsk were taking a young soldier's course in Russia for a month, and Russians shelled Makiivka with rocket artillery. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

In the so-called "lPR", the fifth, highest level of fire danger was established. This message was used to warn the population, but it did not help to strengthen the work of fire brigades. Cases when the flames spread to the residential sector after a fire started in dry land or forest became commonplace.

Over the weekend, a forest near Severodonetsk caught fire again. The fire has engulfed houses on the outskirts of Shchedryshcheve and is spreading further. More than 80 houses have already been burnt down. Rescuers do not intervene because they "lack the strength and means". The occupation authorities found water - drinking water. A few liters of it was brought, and that was the end of the assistance,

- the statement said.

It is also noted that for more than a month, schoolchildren from the occupied Belovodsk stayed in a tent city near Novosibirsk. A specialized shift "I serve Russia" was organized for them on the basis of a military training ground, during which the children took a course for young soldiers, mastering the skills of combat.

The training was conducted by representatives of the Special Forces and a tank unit. Field trips were also held to practice the skills acquired. Experts in patriotic education were involved. Special attention was paid to high school students who are expected to join the Russian army in a year or two. That is why they are being trained intensively,

- RMA notes.

Addendum

According to RMA, the occupiers are putting pressure near Hrekivka, Makiivka and Nevske. They attack there both day and night.

Our defenders are holding back this invasion. The frontline settlements are under constant enemy fire. The invaders fired at Makiivka with rocket artillery, at the same village and the neighboring Nevske with cannon artillery. The activity of 97 enemy infiltrators was recorded in this area,

- said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Plus 1350 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses9/2/24, 7:03 AM • 32608 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising