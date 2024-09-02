The forest around Severodonetsk is burning again - more than 80 houses in Shchedryshcheve burned down, schoolchildren from Bilovodsk were taking a young soldier's course in Russia for a month, and Russians shelled Makiivka with rocket artillery. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

In the so-called "lPR", the fifth, highest level of fire danger was established. This message was used to warn the population, but it did not help to strengthen the work of fire brigades. Cases when the flames spread to the residential sector after a fire started in dry land or forest became commonplace.

Over the weekend, a forest near Severodonetsk caught fire again. The fire has engulfed houses on the outskirts of Shchedryshcheve and is spreading further. More than 80 houses have already been burnt down. Rescuers do not intervene because they "lack the strength and means". The occupation authorities found water - drinking water. A few liters of it was brought, and that was the end of the assistance, - the statement said.

It is also noted that for more than a month, schoolchildren from the occupied Belovodsk stayed in a tent city near Novosibirsk. A specialized shift "I serve Russia" was organized for them on the basis of a military training ground, during which the children took a course for young soldiers, mastering the skills of combat.

The training was conducted by representatives of the Special Forces and a tank unit. Field trips were also held to practice the skills acquired. Experts in patriotic education were involved. Special attention was paid to high school students who are expected to join the Russian army in a year or two. That is why they are being trained intensively, - RMA notes.

Addendum

According to RMA, the occupiers are putting pressure near Hrekivka, Makiivka and Nevske. They attack there both day and night.

Our defenders are holding back this invasion. The frontline settlements are under constant enemy fire. The invaders fired at Makiivka with rocket artillery, at the same village and the neighboring Nevske with cannon artillery. The activity of 97 enemy infiltrators was recorded in this area, - said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

