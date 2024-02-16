More than 700 occupants and hundreds of drones: Russian losses in the Tavria sector over the last day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72444 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118093 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122896 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165244 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267711 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176861 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166847 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237767 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100642 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66032 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38482 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34798 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48205 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223085 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234668 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118094 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100432 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100865 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117363 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118000 views
More than 700 occupants and hundreds of drones: Russian losses in the Tavria sector over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22539 views

Ukrainian troops eliminated 711 Russian troops in the Tauride sector over the last day, destroying 52 pieces of equipment and 259 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Over the past day, February 15, the Defense Forces in the Tavria operational area eliminated  711 Russian occupants, destroyed 52 units of enemy military equipment and weapons and 259 UAVs of various types. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, the enemy carried out 58 air strikes, three missile attacks, conducted 70 combat engagements and fired 1031 artillery rounds in the Tavria operational area yesterday.

Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas. Total enemy losses in manpower amounted to 711 people

- wrote Tarnavsky.

According to him, total enemy losses in weapons and military equipment in the Tauride sector amounted to 52 units yesterday, excluding UAVs. In particular, 9 tanks, 24 armored personnel carriers, 10 artillery systems, 1 UAV station, 6 vehicles. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 2 units of enemy special equipment.

259 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

General Staff on the Avdiivka sector: troops are maneuvering and reinforcing units as planned16.02.24, 08:57 • 30243 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
oleksandr-tarnavskyiOleksandr Tarnavskyi
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising