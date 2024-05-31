Russia's attack in Kyiv and bad weather in two regions caused blackouts, no restrictions in Ukraine so far - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111474 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42108 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60930 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107370 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62557 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240844 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220363 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206852 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232883 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219986 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 4712 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14788 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21696 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107371 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111476 views
Russia's attack in Kyiv and bad weather in two regions caused blackouts, no restrictions in Ukraine so far - Ministry of Energy

Russia's attack in Kyiv and bad weather in two regions caused blackouts, no restrictions in Ukraine so far - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27706 views

Due to the enemy attack in Kiev, about 600 subscribers were left without electricity, and bad weather led to power outages in more than 60 settlements of the Khmelnitsky and Transcarpathian regions, affecting about 6,800 subscribers.

After the enemy attack in Kiev, about 600 subscribers were left without electricity, while about 10 private homes and 1 legal consumer are still de-energized. In Khmelnitsky and Transcarpathia, more than 60 settlements were de-energized due to bad weather. as of today, power supply restrictions are not yet predicted. This was reported in the Ministry of energy on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation and commercial imports.

During certain periods of the day, Ukraine gave excess electricity to Poland. At the same time, in other periods, at the request of Poland, Ukraine received excess electricity from the country's energy system.

As of today, restrictions on domestic and industrial consumers are not yet predicted

- reported in the Ministry of energy.

Enemy attacks

"In Kiev, as a result of an enemy attack, power equipment was destroyed, 560 private homes and 32 institutions in one of the districts were de-energized. In the morning, most consumers are healed. About 10 private homes and 1 legal consumer remain without electricity. Restoration work continues, " the Ministry of Energy said.

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy strikes, about 400 subscribers were left without gas supply.

Networks

In the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions, a large-scale technological violation occurred in the networks of distribution system operators. At the same time, two overhead lines were de-energized, as a result of which local industry, domestic consumers and the Railway were left without electricity (there were train failures). All consumers are healed.

Bad weather

Due to bad weather, 52 settlements in the Khmelnitsky region and 10 in Transcarpathia were de-energized. In total-about 6.8 thousand subscribers.

ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.23 m. this is enough to meet the needs of the station.

Import and export

Electricity imports of 14,864 MWh are projected for the current day. No export is expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

