Russia's attack in Kyiv and bad weather in two regions caused blackouts, no restrictions in Ukraine so far - Ministry of Energy

After the enemy attack in Kiev, about 600 subscribers were left without electricity, while about 10 private homes and 1 legal consumer are still de-energized. In Khmelnitsky and Transcarpathia, more than 60 settlements were de-energized due to bad weather. as of today, power supply restrictions are not yet predicted. This was reported in the Ministry of energy on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation and commercial imports.

During certain periods of the day, Ukraine gave excess electricity to Poland. At the same time, in other periods, at the request of Poland, Ukraine received excess electricity from the country's energy system.

Enemy attacks

"In Kiev, as a result of an enemy attack, power equipment was destroyed, 560 private homes and 32 institutions in one of the districts were de-energized. In the morning, most consumers are healed. About 10 private homes and 1 legal consumer remain without electricity. Restoration work continues, " the Ministry of Energy said.

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy strikes, about 400 subscribers were left without gas supply.

Networks

In the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions, a large-scale technological violation occurred in the networks of distribution system operators. At the same time, two overhead lines were de-energized, as a result of which local industry, domestic consumers and the Railway were left without electricity (there were train failures). All consumers are healed.

Bad weather

Due to bad weather, 52 settlements in the Khmelnitsky region and 10 in Transcarpathia were de-energized. In total-about 6.8 thousand subscribers.

ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.23 m. this is enough to meet the needs of the station.

Import and export

Electricity imports of 14,864 MWh are projected for the current day. No export is expected.