More than 600 children have been adopted in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024

More than 600 children have been adopted in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12927 views

Since the beginning of 2024, 666 children have been adopted in Ukraine. However, the adoption of children over 10 years old remains a problem. In addition, only 284 families out of more than 2,000 candidates are ready to adopt more than one child.

As of August 1, 666 children have already been adopted in Ukraine, but it is difficult to find a family for children over the age of 10. This was stated by Daria Gerasymchuk, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

She noted that according to statistics, there was a huge decline in adoption in 2022, as the adoption procedure was suspended and a number of changes were subsequently made to it. However, last year, Ukrainians adopted almost 1,000 children, which is about the same number as before the full-scale russian invasion.

She noted that an important problem now is that Ukrainians are reluctant to adopt children over the age of 10.

The number of families who would like to adopt an older child is decreasing every year. And this is a problem. I would also like to say that out of 2500 candidate families, only 284 families are ready to adopt more than one child

- Gerasymchuk said.

Recall

The Ministry of Social Policy reports an increase in the number of people willing to adopt a child. At the same time, the process of training candidates has been accelerated by increasing the number of trainers and groups, and a flexible schedule for adoptive parents has been introduced.

