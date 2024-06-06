ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
More than 55 thousand Ukrainians have already generated a veteran's certificate in "DII"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17130 views

More than 55,000 Ukrainians have already received electronic veteran ID cards in the Diya app a day after its launch, which allows them to use an electronic veteran ID card instead of a paper one.

During the day, Ukrainians have already generated more than 55 thousand e-certificates of a veteran in the Diya App . This was stated on the air of the telethon by Nadezhda Adamenko, director of the Department of digital development and transformation of the Ministry of Veterans ' Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

Together with the Ministry of digital development, we have launched the most ambitious and expected project. From now on, more than 1 million Ukrainians have the opportunity to use an electronic veteran's ID card instead of and without the need to present the corresponding certificate in paper form, as well as an identity document. In just the first few hours, more than 55 thousand veteran E-Certificates were generated in the Diya app

-  said Nadezhda Adamenko.

Currently, specialists of the Ministry of veterans and the Ministry of Digital Development are working to correct technical errors that occur during the formation of an e-Certificate in action. 

Kyiv has launched a portal for defenders: what services are available16.05.24, 05:55 • 111570 views

We receive requests from citizens with the need to update their data. We have built an algorithm for how to do this, and we communicate with individuals in real time and correct some data in the Registry. The work continues, and we expect that within a month everyone will be able to generate a document without any problems

- explains Adamenko

Addition

It is noted that persons who have the following status can generate an electronic ID card in their smartphone: 

  • combatant 
  • a person with a disability due to war
  • war participant 
  • injured participant of the revolution of dignity  
  • family member of a deceased war veteran  
  • family member of the deceased defender and defender of Ukraine

You can use a veteran's Certificate in action to receive benefits and compensations provided for by current legislation.

Recall

On Wednesday, June 5, The Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that in The Diya application, it is now possible to generate a veteran's Certificate.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

