More than 50 people killed by floods in Brazil

Hundreds of settlements in southern Brazil have been affected by large-scale floods. According to civil defense authorities, at least 56 people have been killed, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

In the southernmost state of Brazil, Rio Grande do Sul, heavy rains are falling, affecting more than 281 communities in the state. Floods have destroyed roads and bridges in several regions of the state. 56 deaths have been reported; it is also indicated that 74 people are missing.

More than 69,000 were forced to leave their homes.

As reported by the Civil Defense on Platform X, on Friday evening, the Guaiba, the confluence of several rivers, reached a record high of 4.77 meters. This is one centimeter higher than the previous record set in 1941.

Meanwhile, state Governor Eduardo Leite told reporters on Saturday night that Rio Grande do Sul would need a "Marshall Plan" to recover from the storm and its aftermath, referring to Europe's post-World War II economic recovery plan.

