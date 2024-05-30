More than 5 thousand cases of crimes of the Russian Federation against the environment were recorded in Ukraine

To date, more than 5 thousand cases of crimes against the environment committed by Russia in Ukraine have been recorded. Their total cost already exceeds UAH 2.4 trillion. This was announced by the minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets on the air of the telethon on Thursday, the correspondent of UNN reports .

To date, we have recorded more than 5 thousand cases of crimes against the environment. Their total cost according to our methodology already exceeds UAH 2.4 trillion "said Strilets.

He recalled that the damage from war to nature is even greater in some cases than to infrastructure.

In addition, he commented on the change in the ecosystem of the Kakhovskaya HPP.

"The change in the ecosystem of the Kakhovskaya HPP is already a fact. Today it is 150 thousand hectares of green spaces. One of the questions that still needs to be explored about invasive species is whether they are there or not. But, nevertheless, nature really showed its strength, its power," said Strilets.

