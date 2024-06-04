More than 40% of Ukrainians believe that the state of democracy in Ukraine has worsened under Zelensky - KIIS

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 4456 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83232 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141060 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240836 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172223 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163883 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111466 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42080 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60893 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107364 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62496 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219983 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 4467 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14778 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21682 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107364 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111466 views
Actual
More than 40% of Ukrainians believe that the state of democracy in Ukraine has worsened under Zelensky - KIIS

More than 40% of Ukrainians believe that the state of democracy in Ukraine has worsened under Zelensky - KIIS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27104 views

43% of Ukrainians believe that the situation with democracy has worsened during the presidency of Vladimir Zelensky. In addition, 49% of respondents believe that the state of the economy has also worsened.

According to the survey, 43% of Ukrainians believe that during the five years of Vladimir Zelensky's presidency, the situation with democracy in Ukraine has become worse. This was stated in the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 19% of Ukrainians believe that the situation with democracy has improved, and 29% – that it has not changed.

43% see some deterioration, but among them 11% primarily attribute this to objective wartime circumstances, and 28% – to attempts by the authorities to curtail the rights and freedoms of citizens (another 3% gave both reasons)

- summed up in KIIS, 
Image

Addition

As for the state of the economy, 49% of Ukrainians believe that the state of the economy has worsened under Zelensky's presidency, while 21% of respondents have not seen any changes. 17% of respondents say that the state of the economy has improved, and 13% could not choose any of these options.

Image

Although no more than a fifth of Ukrainians see improvements in the sphere of democracy and economy following the results of 5 years of Zelensky's presidency, at the same time, no more than a quarter note a deterioration in the situation due to erroneous actions of the authorities. Ukrainians ' perception of changes in democracy and the economy can be interpreted as a lack of outstanding encouraging progress, but also without harsh accusations from the authorities

- Anton Grushetsky, first executive director of KIIS, summed up the situation 

For Reference

The survey was conducted by order of the public organization Center for Strategic Communications "Forum" during May 16-22, 2024. 

1002 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were interviewed by telephone interviews using a computer based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The survey was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey lived on the territory of Ukraine, which was controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, and the survey was not conducted with citizens who went abroad after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, 1.4% for indicators close to 5%. in war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added (...) in general, we believe that the results obtained still retain high representativeness and allow us to analyze the public mood of the population quite reliably

- summed up in KIIS.

Recall

A KIIS poll shows that as of February 2024, slightly more than half of Ukrainians believe that Ukrainian President Volodymyr S.Yelensky will have to run for a second term.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising