In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

More than 400 security officers work in schools in Ukraine, and another 200 are undergoing training

Kyiv • UNN

 • 171094 views

The Minister of Internal Affairs said that there are currently 402 security officers working in offline schools in Ukraine, and another 200 are undergoing training, as police must have extensive knowledge of school security, including child psychology and the specifics of the premises.

More than 400 security officers work in schools in Ukraine, and another 200 are undergoing training

In Ukraine, more than 400 security officers work in schools that operate offline, and another 200 people are being trained, because this is a large body of knowledge that police officers must master. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko to UNN.

Today we are talking about security in secondary education institutions. In schools that provide offline education. Today we are talking about security officers in these schools. There are currently 402 such officers, and we are training the rest. Of course, we will continue to expand our capabilities. We are currently training 200 people. This is because it is a large set of knowledge that needs to be given to our police officers

- Klymenko said.

He noted that this primarily concerns knowledge of children's psychology, communication with parents, teachers, and school administrators.

"Of course, they need to know the perimeter of the school, what is there, they need to know the children, they need to know the schedule, they need to know the specifics of education in a particular school, especially since many schools have several rooms that children pass through. This is the kind of work we started at the beginning of this year. I hope that we will cover the entire country in a few years," Klymenko said.

When asked at what stage metal detectors are being installed in public places, Klymenko replied: "What you are asking about is the framework of metal detectors. We are now looking for domestic manufacturers, and our international partners promise to provide us with them so that these frames can work in every such institution of pre-school and secondary education, and in every shopping center, at every train station, bus station, railway station, and crowded places," Klymenko said.

The Minister noted that this is a lot of money and a great responsibility of the state to its citizens.

"But this will achieve the main thing - security. Safety of our citizens in a particular place, safety for parents, for their children, who will be sure that no one will bring a grenade or some explosive object to school," Klymenko said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the introduction of metal detectors and luggage scanners in public places in Ukraine.

In December 2023 , it was reportedthat 500 general secondary education institutions were identified in Ukraine that primarily need to organize their physical security with the mandatory introduction of metal detectors. Currently, 72 institutions have introduced the use of handheld metal detectors.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
