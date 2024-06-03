More than 400 officers of the educational Security Service are already working in Ukrainian schools - Ministry of internal affairs
Kyiv • UNN
This year, 402 employees of the education Security Service are already serving in Ukrainian schools to protect children. The Ministry of internal affairs is also working on the introduction of safety passports of educational institutions, conducting classes on mine safety.
This year, 402 officers of the educational Security Service are already serving in Ukrainian schools. This was stated by Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, reports UNN.
Details
On the occasion of International Children's day, the interior minister took part in a meeting of heads of law enforcement and other state bodies held at the Office of the prosecutor general.
The first 402 officers of the educational Security Service have been serving in schools since the beginning of the year
During the meeting, the minister said that now the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system are also working on the introduction of safety passports of educational institutions, conducting classes on mine safety.
A new subject - international humanitarian law - may be introduced in Ukrainian schools08.05.24, 16:17 • 11531 view
This is all a set of measures that will help protect our children from emergencies. In addition, this year the Ministry of internal affairs launches lyceums where the children of our fallen heroes will be fully trained
The meeting also discussed issues related to the state of countering child crime, protecting the rights and interests of children who are participants in criminal proceedings, as well as the formation of child-friendly Justice.
Recall
Deputy Minister of education and science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vinnytsky told UNN that in September of this year, schools will have textbooks on the history of Ukraine for the 11th grades with a section on the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine.