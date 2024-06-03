More than 400 officers of the educational Security Service are already working in Ukrainian schools - Ministry of internal affairs

This year, 402 officers of the educational Security Service are already serving in Ukrainian schools. This was stated by Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, reports UNN.

On the occasion of International Children's day, the interior minister took part in a meeting of heads of law enforcement and other state bodies held at the Office of the prosecutor general.

The first 402 officers of the educational Security Service have been serving in schools since the beginning of the year - quotes the Ministry of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko.

During the meeting, the minister said that now the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system are also working on the introduction of safety passports of educational institutions, conducting classes on mine safety.

This is all a set of measures that will help protect our children from emergencies. In addition, this year the Ministry of internal affairs launches lyceums where the children of our fallen heroes will be fully trained - said the head of the Ministry of internal affairs.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the state of countering child crime, protecting the rights and interests of children who are participants in criminal proceedings, as well as the formation of child-friendly Justice.

