More than 34 thousand fires registered in Ukraine in five months - State Emergency Service

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 4356 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83210 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141057 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146045 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240833 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172223 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163883 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111464 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42065 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60879 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107360 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62457 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206844 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219980 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 4356 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14741 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21648 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107360 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111464 views
More than 34 thousand fires registered in Ukraine in five months - State Emergency Service

More than 34 thousand fires registered in Ukraine in five months - State Emergency Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16688 views

Since the beginning of 2024, 34,210 fires have been registered in Ukraine, as a result of which 680 people were killed and 705 were injured. More than 15,000 fires were also recorded in ecosystems on an area of almost 12,000 hectares, some of which occurred due to Russian shelling.

Since the beginning of this year, 34,210 fires have been recorded in Ukraine, which killed  more than 600 people. they also recorded more than 15 thousand fires in ecosystems. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the representative of the state emergency service of Ukraine Alexander Khorunzhiy.

Details 

It is noted that this year the number of fires increased by 45%,.

Since the beginning of the year, we have recorded a significant increase in fires in open areas – 2.4 times compared to the same period last year. One of the main causes of fires is the human factor. Therefore, we urge citizens to observe safety rules and not to destroy Ukrainian, fertile land by their actions and remember that provoking fires in ecosystems is punishable by law

- summed up the cornet.

According to the statistics of the state emergency service, during 5 months of 2024, 34,210 fires were registered in Ukraine, resulting in the death of 680 people, and 705 people were injured.

In addition, more than 15 thousand fires have already been recorded in ecosystems on a total area of almost 12,000 hectares.

Large-scale forest fires rage in Kharkiv region amid enemy shelling28.05.24, 17:17 • 15979 views

The ministry explained that a significant share of fires in ecosystems is also caused by enemy shelling. In particular, only in the Kharkiv region, 18 forest fires are currently being eliminated on a total area of more than 2,500 hectares.

Rescuers fight the fire around the clock, often under a targeted strike by the Russians and with a huge threat to life.

Image

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling, a large-scale fire broke out in Kurilovka, Kharkiv region , which destroyed 3 houses and outbuildings on an area of more than 600 square meters.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

