More than 34 thousand fires registered in Ukraine in five months - State Emergency Service

Since the beginning of this year, 34,210 fires have been recorded in Ukraine, which killed more than 600 people. they also recorded more than 15 thousand fires in ecosystems. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the representative of the state emergency service of Ukraine Alexander Khorunzhiy.

It is noted that this year the number of fires increased by 45%,.

Since the beginning of the year, we have recorded a significant increase in fires in open areas – 2.4 times compared to the same period last year. One of the main causes of fires is the human factor. Therefore, we urge citizens to observe safety rules and not to destroy Ukrainian, fertile land by their actions and remember that provoking fires in ecosystems is punishable by law - summed up the cornet.

According to the statistics of the state emergency service, during 5 months of 2024, 34,210 fires were registered in Ukraine, resulting in the death of 680 people, and 705 people were injured.

In addition, more than 15 thousand fires have already been recorded in ecosystems on a total area of almost 12,000 hectares.

Large-scale forest fires rage in Kharkiv region amid enemy shelling

The ministry explained that a significant share of fires in ecosystems is also caused by enemy shelling. In particular, only in the Kharkiv region, 18 forest fires are currently being eliminated on a total area of more than 2,500 hectares.

Rescuers fight the fire around the clock, often under a targeted strike by the Russians and with a huge threat to life.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling, a large-scale fire broke out in Kurilovka, Kharkiv region , which destroyed 3 houses and outbuildings on an area of more than 600 square meters.