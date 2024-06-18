$41.340.03
More than 300 thousand Ukrainians have updated their credentials in ASCs in a month - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21954 views

More than 300,000 Ukrainians liable for military service have updated their personal data through Administrative Service Centers in a month, reports the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

More than 300 thousand Ukrainians have updated their credentials in ASCs in a month - Ministry of Digital Transformation

More than 300 Ukrainians liable for military service have already updated their data through Administrative Service Centers (ASCs). This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports .

The electronic functionality for clarifying credentials has been available at the ASCs for a month now. Ukrainians liable for military service have the same amount of time to comply with the law and update their information. Do it quickly and conveniently at the ASC to avoid standing in lines and visiting the TCC. The update procedure takes an average of 8 minutes,

- the statement said.

Details

Currently, the largest number of applications for data clarification have been submitted at the administrative service centers in Kyiv. Ukrainians were also most active in updating their personal data in the following regions:

  • Lviv;
  • Dnipropetrovs'k;
  • Odesa;
  • Kyiv;
  •  Kharkiv.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reminded that in order to update credentials at the ASC, you need to have them with you:

  • a passport of a citizen of Ukraine;
  • registration number of the taxpayer's account card; mobile phone.
  • Update your ASC credentials in minutes. Find the nearest one on of the map.

To recap

1.5 million citizens have updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application, with more than 233,000 updates made through ASCs and 208,000 through TECs and JVs, according to the Defense Ministry.

Olga Rozgon

