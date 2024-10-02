ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
More than 30 thousand Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah - community

More than 30 thousand Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah - community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26007 views

More than 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year. Due to Iran's shelling of Israel and the closure of airspace, more than 14,000 pilgrims were unable to reach the city.

More than 30 thousand Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, while more than 14 thousand pilgrims were unable to reach the city, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"More than 30 thousand pilgrims have arrived in Uman. The information is current as of the morning of October 2, 2024. More than 14 thousand eager Hasidic pilgrims were unable to reach Uman. Some of them - because of yesterday's massive shelling of Israel by Iran and the closure of airspace and the cancellation of flights," the United Jewish Community of Ukraine noted in .

According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, Ukrainian police officers are on guard duty along with 16 Israeli colleagues. Also, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Cherkasy region reported that in order to prevent fires and other emergencies and events, round-the-clock duty of personnel and equipment of the consolidated unit of the State Emergency Service was organized in Uman.

World Balloon Day, Day of Sobriety and the Fight Against Alcoholism, Rosh Hashanah. What else can be celebrated on October 202.10.24, 06:07 • 117525 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
israelIsrael
iranIran
umanUman

Contact us about advertising