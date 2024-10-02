More than 30 thousand Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah - community

More than 30 thousand Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, while more than 14 thousand pilgrims were unable to reach the city, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"More than 30 thousand pilgrims have arrived in Uman. The information is current as of the morning of October 2, 2024. More than 14 thousand eager Hasidic pilgrims were unable to reach Uman. Some of them - because of yesterday's massive shelling of Israel by Iran and the closure of airspace and the cancellation of flights," the United Jewish Community of Ukraine noted in .

According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, Ukrainian police officers are on guard duty along with 16 Israeli colleagues. Also, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Cherkasy region reported that in order to prevent fires and other emergencies and events, round-the-clock duty of personnel and equipment of the consolidated unit of the State Emergency Service was organized in Uman.

