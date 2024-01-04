ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

More than 220 Russian servicemen surrendered by calling the hotline - GUR

More than 220 Russian servicemen surrendered by calling the hotline - GUR

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21943 views

More than 220 Russian soldiers used the "I Want to Live" hotline to surrender to Ukraine, and the service received more than 26,000 calls in total.

As of December, more than 220 Russian soldiers surrendered through the "I Want to Live" hotline, Vitaliy Matvienko, spokesman for the GUR Department for Prisoner of War Affairs, told the  Financial Times, according to UNN

Details 

The I Want to Live hotline was launched in September 2022, just three days before the partial mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition to the approximately 190,000 troops who participated in the full-scale invasion in February of that year, Moscow mobilized about 300,000 reservists. After that, as noted, the hotline began to be overwhelmed with calls from those wishing to surrender. 

Many Russian men did not want to go to war, Matvienko said, citing conversations between recently mobilized Russian men and the 10 operators of his hotline. Less than a month after the launch of the line,  the first successful surrender took place. Since then, about three Russian soldiers have surrendered every week and been transferred to Ukrainian custody as prisoners of war.

According to Matvienko, the hotline has received more than 26,000 calls by phone and through a chatbot on Telegram. The I Want to Live website has been visited more than 48 million times, including 46 million times from Russia.

Before being released, Russians are given "I want to live" business cards to distribute to men in Russia who may be mobilized in case they want to escape when they arrive in Ukraine. 

The 'I Want to Live' hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week  in a secret location in Kyiv, with 10 operators working there. The team consists of military psychologists and analysts who, according to Matvienko, have been specially trained to communicate with Russian soldiers.

For soldiers who fear that their lives will be in danger if they return to Russia, the DIU offers the opportunity to apply for asylum in Ukraine.

Addendum

Ukrainian military officials and combat commanders say that one of the reasons why Russian troops often abandon their positions and surrender is because they are mistreated by their commanders. Reports by Russian military bloggers on Telegram suggest that the brutal "human wave" tactics used by Russian troops in Ukraine also have a negative impact on morale. "

The Russian army is essentially the Soviet army. As you know, in the Soviet army, the value of a soldier's life was zero," Matvienko said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising