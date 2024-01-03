Ukraine returns more than 200 soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Ukraine managed to return more than 200 of our soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Ours are at home. More than 200 of our soldiers and civilians have been returned from Russian captivity. Soldiers, sergeants, officers. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Navy, border guards. Some of the defenders defended Mariupol and Azovstal - Zelensky said.

He thanked everyone who is bringing our people home despite all the difficulties.

"Thank you to our defenders! We will do everything to return all our people who are now in Russian captivity," Zelensky summarized.