More than 219 Ukrainian citizens from Crimea are still imprisoned - Tasheva

More than 219 citizens from Crimea are still in illegal detention. During the full-scale invasion, more than 1000 Ukrainian citizens have been persecuted for opposing the occupation and war, for supporting Ukraine, Ukrainian national symbols and views. This was reported by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the ARC Tamila Tasheva during the Crimean Platform Summit, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"More than 219 of our citizens from Crimea are still in illegal detention... Ukraine will not leave them, we will do everything possible together with our partners to release each of them. During the full-scale invasion, more than a thousand of our citizens have been persecuted for opposing the occupation, the war and supporting Ukraine," Tasheva said.

The Permanent Representative also emphasized Ukraine's concrete steps towards and after the de-occupation of the peninsula, including decisions to restore public authorities in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, administrative and territorial structure, steps on education, memory policy and indigenous rights.

In addition, Tasheva noted that one of the focuses of this year's summit is the battle for the Black Sea, which is ongoing, just as the battle for Crimea is ongoing.

Addendum

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada statedthat preparations for the return of the temporarily occupied Crimea do not stop for a moment.

About 800 thousand Russianswho are illegally on the territory have moved to the Crimean peninsula .