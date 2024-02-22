More than 200 houses in Kyiv will be temporarily left without heating and hot water

In Kyiv, hot water supply to more than 200 buildings will be suspended to eliminate the consequences of a heating network breakdown on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard . This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Kyivteploenergo specialists are currently repairing operational damage to the heating network on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard.

For the duration of the repair works, heat and hot water supply will be suspended to about 220 residential buildings. The work is expected to be completed and services resumed within 24 hours - said the KSCA.

It is noted that on the emergency repair team has already torn up the rupture site and is dismantling the damaged section of the heating network.

The specialists will replace the damaged part of the return pipeline. A new pipe will be laid instead of the old one, and it will be waterproofed and insulated.

