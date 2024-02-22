$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37244 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 142415 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86351 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 312490 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259487 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199592 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236075 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252724 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158858 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372395 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
More than 200 houses in Kyiv will be temporarily left without heating and hot water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88504 views

To repair the damage to the heating network on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard in Kyiv, hot water supply to more than 200 residential buildings will be suspended for a day while specialists complete emergency repairs.

More than 200 houses in Kyiv will be temporarily left without heating and hot water

In Kyiv, hot water supply to more than 200 buildings will be suspended to eliminate the consequences of a heating network breakdown on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard . This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Kyivteploenergo specialists are currently repairing operational damage to the heating network on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard.

For the duration of the repair works, heat and hot water supply will be suspended to about 220 residential buildings. The work is expected to be completed and services resumed within 24 hours

- said the KSCA. 

It is noted that on the emergency repair team has already torn up the rupture site and is dismantling the damaged section of the heating network.

Rada establishes PIC to investigate functioning of Kyiv local authorities

The specialists will replace the damaged part of the return pipeline. A new pipe will be laid instead of the old one, and it will be waterproofed and insulated.

Recall

In Kyiv, from February 10 to March 10, traffic will be blocked on the section of the interchange near the Degtyarivskyi Bridge.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
