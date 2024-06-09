More than 20 people drowned in Ukraine in a week

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 30424 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134136 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139488 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230119 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168727 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162223 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146988 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112834 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201957 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 63835 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 35393 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 38625 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103302 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 92393 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230119 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215193 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201957 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228187 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215621 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 92393 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103302 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156678 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159386 views
More than 20 people drowned in Ukraine in a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33387 views

During the week, 23 people drowned in Ukraine, including 4 children. Since the beginning of the year, 414 people have already died.

During the week, 23 people, an average of 4 children, were killed on the water in Ukraine. About it UNN reports with reference to the state emergency service of Ukraine.

23.that's exactly how many people died on the water during the week. Among them are 4 children. And this is just the beginning of summer. Since the beginning of the year, we have already lost 414 people, including 26 children. We understand that in the first warm summer days, everyone decided to relax by the reservoirs. But the numbers speak for themselves: ignoring safety rules equals tragic consequences

- reported in the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service reminded that ignoring safety rules is the main cause of tragic accidents on the water.

"Especially carefully it is necessary to monitor the kids, do not allow them to visit even the smallest reservoirs on their own!",- it is noted in the message.

Addition

On June 2, two teenagers drowned while swimming in the Khmelnitsky region .

Anna Murashko

Society
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising