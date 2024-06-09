More than 20 people drowned in Ukraine in a week
Kyiv • UNN
During the week, 23 people drowned in Ukraine, including 4 children. Since the beginning of the year, 414 people have already died.
During the week, 23 people, an average of 4 children, were killed on the water in Ukraine. About it UNN reports with reference to the state emergency service of Ukraine.
23.that's exactly how many people died on the water during the week. Among them are 4 children. And this is just the beginning of summer. Since the beginning of the year, we have already lost 414 people, including 26 children. We understand that in the first warm summer days, everyone decided to relax by the reservoirs. But the numbers speak for themselves: ignoring safety rules equals tragic consequences
The State Emergency Service reminded that ignoring safety rules is the main cause of tragic accidents on the water.
"Especially carefully it is necessary to monitor the kids, do not allow them to visit even the smallest reservoirs on their own!",- it is noted in the message.
On June 2, two teenagers drowned while swimming in the Khmelnitsky region .