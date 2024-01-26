ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Moldova has created a commission to develop a National Defense Strategy, headed by the Minister of Defense

Moldova has created a commission to develop a National Defense Strategy, headed by the Minister of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21651 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has set up a commission to develop a National Defense Strategy within five months. The commission will be headed by the Minister of Defense and will include representatives of state bodies, international experts and non-governmental organizations.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has signed a decree establishing a commission that will develop a National Defense Strategy for Moldova. The national strategy should be developed within 5 months. This is stated in the decree of the President of Moldova, reports UNN.

Details

According to the decree, the commission must submit a draft National Strategy to the government within 5 months. The commission is also required to analyze the national defense system, taking into account the national security and defense goals set out in the National Security Strategy of the Republic of Moldova.

In addition, the commission should create a working group involving representatives of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and international experts.

The commission will be headed by Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatîi. The commission also includes the presidential defense adviser, state secretaries, the deputy director of the Information Security Service, the deputy head of the State Protection Service, and MPs.

Recall

In mid-December, the Moldovan parliament approved a draft resolution on the approval of the National Security Strategy. This is the first time such a document has been adopted since 2011. It aims to increase the state's capacity to prevent and counteract national security risks, as well as to ensure the process of European integration and cooperation with partner states.

Yermak discusses Ukraine's defense needs with National Security Advisor Sullivan in Davos16.01.24, 13:36 • 21871 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

