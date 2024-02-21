Modest but symbolic: Chentsov reveals details of 13th package of sanctions against Russia

The 13th package of sanctions agreed by the European Union against Russia is symbolic, as it is adopted on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian mission to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

Chentsov told reporters that the new package of sanctions is "symbolic" because it is adopted on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, "although it does not take into account all of Ukraine's wishes.

"Of course, the Member States and the relevant services worked within a very tight timeframe, so the sanctions package is, of course, less ambitious than we expected. As always, we have submitted our suggestions and lists to all the players involved. This applies, in fact, to all sectors that are in the field of view when we talk about sanctions," Chentsov added

He said that sanctions would apply to those who help Russia avoid sanctions.

"The focus is on important issues, such as the Russian military-industrial complex. These are companies and individuals, as well as logistics issues. Russian companies, but not only Russian companies. We still have to study the final list, but this time, third-country companies that help Russians circumvent sanctions should have been included. That's why the package is modest but symbolic," Chentsov said.

In addition, Chentsov said that work is already underway on the 14th package of sanctions.

In the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union will impose sanctions against Russians and Belarusians involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

In addition, the new package of sanctions against Russia will restrict almost 200 individuals and legal entities.