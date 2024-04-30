Mobile communication and the Internet are out of service in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

Temporarily occupied by Russians, Berdiansk, in Zaporizhzhia region, is without communication again. There is no television in the city, almost no mobile network signal, and a popular local provider is not working. This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk city military administration, Victoria Galitsyna, according to UNN.

Details

Galitsyna writes that local residents complain that today there is almost no mobile phone service or Internet in the city:

How long can this go on? Money is being withdrawn and the connection is even worse than a week ago! - Berdiansk residents write.

Also, since the morning, Berdiansk residents have been unable to find out what happened to the local Onet provider:

Is Onet working fine for everyone? Does anyone know what happened to Onet again? - people ask.

The TV signal also disappeared:

Hello? Did everyone lose their channels? I think so. I also wanted to ask. - citizens write in local publics.

The occupiers have not yet commented on why the connection is disconnected and have not reported the reasons. It is also not known when the services will be resumed.

Recall

Earlier UNN reportedthat the occupation authorities of Berdiansk cannot organize the work of public utilities, so residents complain about the mountains of uncollected garbage on the streets of the city. Later, the occupiers involved children in cleaning the city. As part of a "clean-up day" that lasted for a week, they forced schoolchildren to clean up after-school areas.