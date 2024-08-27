Mission Failed: Media Coverage Forced ARMA's “Mommy's Agents” to Remove Cover Plates from Cars (Video)

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency decided to comply with the law after the media coverage, removed the cover plates from the car and put the real ones back on, UNN reports .

Details

Recently, it became known that ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the Gulliver shopping center in a gray BMW X5 with license plate KA1614RT. As it turned out, this license plate was not registered in the MIA databases, which indicates that the ARMA officers used cover plates, which by law can only be used by law enforcement operational units.

In response to a request from UNN, the agency statedthat "ARMA employees do not use vehicles with license plates not provided for by the current legislation of Ukraine while performing their duties.

However, UNN has a video that confirms that ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the capital's shopping center in the above-mentioned car and with these license plates.

In particular, the head of the Central Interregional Territorial Department of the ARMA, Mykola Pozhydaev, and his colleague, Yehor Bereznitskyi, arrived in a car with non-existent license plates. According to of the submitted declaration, Pozhidayev owns a 2016 BMW X5.

The other day, UNN journalists spotted Mykola Pozhydaev in Kyiv driving a gray BMW X5 (the same as in the first video), but with a different license plate. This number, unlike the previous one, is registered in the databases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and is assigned to this particular car.

Ironically, the real license plate on Nikolai Pozhidayev's car is also almost like that of a James Bond special agent - it consists of zeros and sevens.

Well, the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, whom some media outlets call "ARMA's mother with balls of steel," gave the right instruction to her subordinate to take off the cover numbers.

After all, UNN journalists filed an inquiry with the National Police of Ukraine regarding the use of cover plates on a BMW X5 by ARMA officers.

Police units that control compliance with traffic rules are focused on identifying and verifying the legality of using the state license plate specified in the request on the vehicle - the National Police reported.

This means that without legal grounds for using cars with cover plates, ARMA employees should not appear on Ukrainian roads.