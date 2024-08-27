Mission Failed: Media Coverage Forced ARMA's “Mommy's Agents” to Remove Cover Plates from Cars (Video)

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM

Mission Failed: Media Coverage Forced ARMA's “Mommy's Agents” to Remove Cover Plates from Cars (Video)

Mission Failed: Media Coverage Forced ARMA's “Mommy's Agents” to Remove Cover Plates from Cars (Video)

 • 194610 views

ARMA officers replaced the cover plates with real ones on a BMW X5 following media reports. The National Police is focused on verifying the legality of the license plates on this vehicle.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency decided to comply with the law after the media coverage, removed the cover plates from the car and put the real ones back on, UNN reports .

Details

Recently, it became known that ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the Gulliver shopping center in a gray BMW X5 with license plate KA1614RT. As it turned out, this license plate was not registered in the MIA databases, which indicates that the ARMA officers used cover plates, which by law can only be used by law enforcement operational units.

In response to a request from UNN, the agency statedthat "ARMA employees do not use vehicles with license plates not provided for by the current legislation of Ukraine while performing their duties.

However, UNN has a video that confirms that ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the capital's shopping center in the above-mentioned car and with these license plates.

In particular, the head of the Central Interregional Territorial Department of the ARMA, Mykola Pozhydaev, and his colleague, Yehor Bereznitskyi, arrived in a car with non-existent license plates. According to of the submitted declaration, Pozhidayev owns a 2016 BMW X5.

The other day, UNN journalists spotted Mykola Pozhydaev in Kyiv driving a gray BMW X5 (the same as in the first video), but with a different license plate. This number, unlike the previous one, is registered in the databases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and is assigned to this particular car.

ImageImage

Ironically, the real license plate on Nikolai Pozhidayev's car is also almost like that of a James Bond special agent - it consists of zeros and sevens.

Well, the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, whom some media outlets call "ARMA's mother with balls of steel," gave the right instruction to her subordinate to take off the cover numbers.

After all, UNN journalists filed an inquiry with the National Police of Ukraine regarding the use of cover plates on a BMW X5 by ARMA officers.

Police units that control compliance with traffic rules are focused on identifying and verifying the legality of using the state license plate specified in the request on the vehicle

- the National Police reported.

This means that without legal grounds for using cars with cover plates, ARMA employees should not appear on Ukrainian roads.

Lilia Podolyak

